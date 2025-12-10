Cracker Barrel restaurant chain pays thousands to students, settling discrimination claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following an almost yearlong investigation, Cracker Barrel has settled with a Maryland school to resolve allegations of discrimination against special education students.

In December 2024, 11 students at Dr. James Craik Elementary School were on a field trip as part of a community-based program to help disabled students practice social and life skills.

Teachers alleged that the group experienced delays and were mistreated while dining at the Cracker Barrel in Waldorf.

CRACKER BARREL FAN SAYS 'HEALING ABSOLUTELY BEGINS NOW' AFTER RESTAURANT CHAIN NIXES MAKEOVER

Maryland’s attorney general, Anthony Brown, announced Monday that Cracker Barrel and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) had reached an agreement.

Each student will receive $7,500 and be refunded for the meal. In addition, Cracker Barrel has agreed to "revise and strengthen its policies," according to a press release.

Cracker Barrel also plans to donate $17,500 to the school’s technology programs that are geared toward supporting students with developmental disabilities.

In addition, the popular restaurant chain will contribute $9,000 to Maryland’s Civil Rights Enforcement Fund.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Around the time of the incident, community members protested outside the restaurant.

They demanded an apology and asked for changes, with Cracker Barrel representatives telling News4 a staffing delay caused the "confusion" that day.

"This settlement compensates these students and their school, while requiring Cracker Barrel to update its policies — advancing inclusion and accessibility not just across Maryland, but across the entire country," said Brown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Maria Navarro, schools superintendent, told Fox News Digital in a statement she appreciates "the diligence" of both the attorney general and MCCR.

"No child, regardless of their background or abilities, should face discrimination in any setting of any kind," said Navarro. "I appreciate the support our students, their families and our school staff received through this incident, as well as through the investigation process."

She said community-based instructional activities for students will continue.

During an earnings call that Cracker Barrel held Tuesday, CEO Julie Felss Masino warned the turnaround is moving at a slower pace than hoped, after the company was mired in controversy over the summer after a rebranding, as FOX Business reported.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"As you are all aware, the past few months have been difficult for Cracker Barrel and for our 70,000 team members around the country," Masino said.

"And while many of our guests are enjoying our improved food and guest experience, we certainly have more work to do to regain the trust and confidence of others who have been slower to return."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric Revell of FOX Business contributed reporting.