©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Food-Drink

Cracker Barrel restaurant chain pays thousands to students, settling discrimination claims

Attorney general in Maryland announces settlement after field trip incident

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Following an almost yearlong investigation, Cracker Barrel has settled with a Maryland school to resolve allegations of discrimination against special education students.

In December 2024, 11 students at Dr. James Craik Elementary School were on a field trip as part of a community-based program to help disabled students practice social and life skills.

Teachers alleged that the group experienced delays and were mistreated while dining at the Cracker Barrel in Waldorf.

CRACKER BARREL FAN SAYS 'HEALING ABSOLUTELY BEGINS NOW' AFTER RESTAURANT CHAIN NIXES MAKEOVER

Maryland’s attorney general, Anthony Brown, announced Monday that Cracker Barrel and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) had reached an agreement.

Each student will receive $7,500 and be refunded for the meal. In addition, Cracker Barrel has agreed to "revise and strengthen its policies," according to a press release.

Exterior of Cracker Barrel after new logo and rebranding announcement.

Cracker Barrel has reached a settlement over allegations that students with disabilities were mistreated, according to an announcement this week.  (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

Cracker Barrel also plans to donate $17,500 to the school’s technology programs that are geared toward supporting students with developmental disabilities.

In addition, the popular restaurant chain will contribute $9,000 to Maryland’s Civil Rights Enforcement Fund.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment. 

Around the time of the incident, community members protested outside the restaurant

They demanded an apology and asked for changes, with Cracker Barrel representatives telling News4 a staffing delay caused the "confusion" that day. 

Cracker Barrel customers eat next to an interior wall with antiquities on it.

Each of the students involved in the case (not pictured) will receive $7,500 and be refunded for the meal — and Cracker Barrel has agreed to "revise and strengthen its policies." (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

"This settlement compensates these students and their school, while requiring Cracker Barrel to update its policies — advancing inclusion and accessibility not just across Maryland, but across the entire country," said Brown.

Maria Navarro, schools superintendent, told Fox News Digital in a statement she appreciates "the diligence" of both the attorney general and MCCR.

"No child, regardless of their background or abilities, should face discrimination in any setting of any kind," said Navarro. "I appreciate the support our students, their families and our school staff received through this incident, as well as through the investigation process."

Interior of Cracker Barrel after new logo and rebranding announcement.

Cracker Barrel has warned its turnaround is moving at a slower pace than hoped after the company was mired in controversy over the summer after a rebranding. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

She said community-based instructional activities for students will continue.  

During an earnings call that Cracker Barrel held Tuesday, CEO Julie Felss Masino warned the turnaround is moving at a slower pace than hoped, after the company was mired in controversy over the summer after a rebranding, as FOX Business reported. 

"As you are all aware, the past few months have been difficult for Cracker Barrel and for our 70,000 team members around the country," Masino said.

A Cracker Barrel customer enters, left. Cracker Barrel pancakes are shown, right.

"We certainly have more work to do," said the company's CEO this week, "to regain the trust and confidence of [guests] who have been slower to return." (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Cracker Barrel)

"And while many of our guests are enjoying our improved food and guest experience, we certainly have more work to do to regain the trust and confidence of others who have been slower to return."

Eric Revell of FOX Business contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

