Connecticut lawmakers propose making pizza the official state food

Apparently, Connecticut really likes its pizza.

Two lawmakers from the state are proposing to make pizza the official state food of Connecticut. While many people may assume that New York is the state most famous for its pizza in that area of the country, Connecticut’s residents are arguing that their pizza is also pretty great.

Rep. Patricia Dillon and Sen. Gary Winfield, both from New Haven, introduced a bill to make the food’s status in the state official, the Hartford Courant reports.

Dillon explained to the news outlet, "For one thing, our pizza is great. For another, when you go to some states, you can get pizza in chain restaurants, but the pizza in Connecticut tends to be family-founding, family-owned, they have their own identity, their own following and they’re small businesses that really have a big footprint in their communities."

She continued to describe the experiences he had eating at a pizza place she used to live by.

"There were pictures on the wall of Sinatra and all of these other people who had been there," Dillon said. "[U.S. Rep.] Rosa DeLauro brought people there. And of course, just a block away we have Frank Pepe’s. There are great places in West Haven, Hamden, Stamford ... but of course, as a New Haven-er, I think our pizza rules."

Winfield previously traveled the country as a member of the military. While he’s originally from New York, he has nothing but compliments for Connecticut’s pizza.

He explained, "When I got to New Haven, I said, ‘I think I have to admit that this pizza’s really good. New Haven in particular is amazing, it really is. [This bill] is really kind of a fun thing. I’m from New York and I live in New Haven. Pizza is a big part of my life."