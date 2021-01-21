Anonymous pizza donations in Ohio town prompt pizzeria to consider 'city-wide pizza party'

Everyone loves a pizza party, even when they don’t know who started it.

Anonymous residents in an Ohio town launched a city-wide pizza party after donating pies to various businesses last week. Things really took off, however, when the pizzeria delivering the anonymously-ordered pizzas decided match each donation.

On Tuesday, The Pizza Bandit in Dayton, Ohio, wrote on its Facebook page that 47 pizzas had been anonymously donated to 47 different locations around the city. In the post, the pizzeria says that it hoped to donate another 47 pizzas in the coming days.

According to the pizzeria, the trend started last week when an unknown individual ordered a pizza to be delivered to another local restaurant. Since then, a total of 72 pizzas have been anonymously ordered for various locations around the city, per Dayton.com

One some of the pizza boxes, the pizzeria even left a message for the recipient: "Someone on the internet bought you lovely humans a pizza."

When the orders kept coming, Pizza Bandit decided to take advantage of the situation.

"All of these anonymous pizza antics got me to thinkin' and now I wanna have a city-wide pizza party," the pizzeria wrote on Facebook. "Through tomorrow, if you purchase a pizza for a local business (anonymously or not) we'll match it and hook up another local business with a pizza!"

While Pizza Bandit has ended the matching promotion, it still hopes that residents keep donating pizzas around town, Dayton.com reports. The pizzeria is reportedly considering setting up a designated day for pizza-matching in the future.