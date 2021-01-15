Expand / Collapse search
Company paying $500 for someone to watch Netflix, eat pizza all day

Winner will be asked to binge watch and rank 3 Netflix series

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
This company is looking for someone to rank Netflix shows and takeout pizza

Earlier this week, casino review company, BonusFinder, launched a competition to find its "Professional Binge Watcher."

The company previously ran competitions to pay people to test burgers, ice cream, candy and pumpkin pie. 

"We’re now on the hunt for the perfect candidate to inform us of the best bingeable Netflix shows and the best takeout pizza to help us all through these turbulent times," the competition website says. 

PIZZA IS THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR TAKEAWAY DISH: REPORT

The winner will receive $500 and will have to watch and review three television series on Netflix, while also testing and ranking takeout pizza. 

Casino review company BonusFinder just launched a competition to find someone who will rank Netflix shows and takeout pizza. (iStock)

Casino review company BonusFinder just launched a competition to find someone who will rank Netflix shows and takeout pizza. (iStock)

He or she will also receive a complimentary Netflix account and a budget for pizza and movie snacks, the website says.

EVERYTHING COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN JANUARY 2021

According to the contest details, the winner can choose three of several series including "The Queen’s Gambit," "Bridgerton," "Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer," or "Cobra Kai," among others. 

The "Professional Binge Watcher" will have to rank the shows based on "story and plot lines, ‘Netflix and chill’ suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, [and] satisfaction of episodes and series endings," the contest site says. 

The takeout pizzas will also have to be reviewed and ranked based on "appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness, [and] value for money," according to the contest.

Those who want to apply for the job have until Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. PT. The winner will be contacted by Feb. 15 and announced publicly on Feb. 17, according to the contest terms and conditions.

