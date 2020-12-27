Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2021

It’s a new year and that means there’s a new crop of TV shows and movies to binge-watch on Netflix.

With the holidays behind us, Netflix has announced a slew of new content coming to its library in January 2021. Start your year off right by revisiting classics such as "Bonnie and Clyde" or "Cool Hand Luke." You could also choose to educate yourself on where people’s foul mouths come from with the new original documentary "History of Swear Words" or satisfy your inner true-crime lover by learning more about infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez with "Night talker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer."

However, the release of new content means certain things have to go. January 2021 marks people’s last chance to catch "The Tudors" on Netflix as well as "When Calls the Heart" Seasons 1-5.

To help people plan their monthly viewing schedule, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January of 2021:

Avail. 1/1/21

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Avail. 1/2/21

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Avail. 1/5/21

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Avail. 1/6/21

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Avail. 1/7/21

Pieces of a Woman

Avail. 1/8/21

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Avail. 1/10/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

Avail. 1/11/21

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables (2011)

Avail. 1/12/21

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Avail. 1/13/21

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Avail. 1/15/21

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

Avail. 1/16/21

Avail. 1/20/21

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft

Avail. 1/21/21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Avail. 1/22/21

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Avail. 1/23/21

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Avail. 1/26/21

Go Dog Go

Avail. 1/27/21

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Avail. 1/29/21

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding 'Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Avail. 1/31/21

Fatima (2020)

Leaving Netflix in January 2021:

Leaving 1/1/21

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving 1/3/21

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving 1/4/21

Mara (2017)

Leaving 1/5/21

The Monster (2016)

Leaving 1/7/21

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/8/21

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving 1/14/21

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/21

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving 1/16/21

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/20/21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving 1/24/21

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/21

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving 1/29/21

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving 1/30/21

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving 1/31/21

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)