Common household spice may interfere with medicines, study suggests

Cinnamon is a popular spice used in food and drinks. It's also used as a supplement for its claims of helping to reduce inflammation and manage blood sugar and cardiovascular health.

Despite its flavorful and potential health benefits, a recent study suggested cinnamon may pose a health risk in some individuals taking certain medications, according to a report in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences.

"Controlled ingestion of cinnamon-containing foods or supplements may have beneficial effects, but overconsumption could induce PXR (pregnane X receptor) or AhR-dependent (aryl hydrocarbon receptor) herb-drug interactions, which can bring deleterious effects on human health, particularly in individuals with chronic health conditions," University of Mississippi researchers said in the study.

AMERICANS' HIGH SUGAR CONSUMPTION PROMPTS URGENT WARNING FROM HEALTH LEADERS

The main component of cinnamon – called cinnamaldehyde – activates receptors in the body that metabolize medication, the authors said.

But consuming it in large quantities may reduce the effectiveness of some medicines.

"Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective," said Shabana Khan, one of the study authors from the National Center for Natural Products Research in Mississippi.

Types of cinnamon

The health risk may depend on the type of cinnamon ingested.

BOY ORDERS 70,000 LOLLIPOPS TO HIS HOME USING MOM'S PHONE: 'ABOUT FAINTED'

Cinnamon bark, especially cassia cinnamon, contains a high level of a blood thinner called coumarin, the report said.

"Coumarin's anticoagulant properties can be hazardous for individuals on blood thinners," said Amar Chittiboyina, the center's associate director and one of the study authors.

"In contrast, true cinnamon from Sri Lanka carries a lower risk due to its reduced coumarin content."

Elaena Quattrocchi, a pharmacist and associate professor of pharmacy practice at Long Island University in New York, told Fox News Digital that "consuming half to 1 teaspoon of cassia cinnamon powder or 2.5 teaspoons of eylon cinnamon daily is considered safe for most adults."

'DINOSAUR TIME' VIRAL FOOD TREND PUSHES SALAD GREENS, BUT DOES IT WORK?

But Quattrocchi, who was not affiliated with the study, warned that coumarin can cause liver damage with excessive use.

People with pre-existing liver conditions should speak with their healthcare providers before consuming cinnamon.

Cinnamon oil, used in food and drinks and topically as an antifungal or antibacterial, presents almost "no risk of herb-drug interactions," Chittiboyina said, according to the report.

Who is at risk?

Individuals with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, cancer, HIV/AIDS, obesity or depression "should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements," said Khan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Although sprinkling cinnamon on your coffee is "unlikely to cause an issue, using highly concentrated cinnamon as a dietary supplement might," the study said.

Researchers acknowledged that more analysis is needed to investigate herb-drug interactions with cinnamon and its role in the human body.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We know there's a potential for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions … but we won't know exactly what will happen until we do a clinical study," co-author Bill Gurley said in the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khan said before using any supplements with prescribed medication, people should talk to their healthcare providers.