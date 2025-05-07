Boy orders 70,000 lollipops to his home using mom's phone: 'About fainted'

A boy in Lexington, Kentucky, may have to pick up a few more chores for his allowance after a sugar craving led to a costly mix-up.

Holly LaFavers said her son, Liam, ordered about 70,000 lollipops to their home with her phone, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The 8-year-old used his mother's Amazon account to send 22 cases of Dum-Dums to the home.

VIRAL 'COOKIE CHALLENGE' TESTS EMPATHY, INSTINCTS, ETHICS

"He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival," LaFavers told the AP.

She said her young son "was being friendly. He was being kind to his friends."

LaFavers said her bank account showed she owed over $4,000 for the order.

"When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted," LaFavers said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Of the 22 cases delivered, there were eight more cases unaccounted for, LaFavers added.

She went to the post office and found out the cases were returned to the sender.

Although LaFavers did receive a refund for the purchase, it did take a while to get her money back.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations, Amazon called and they are refunding my money," she said in a social media post, according to the AP.

To prevent another surprise order, LaFavers said she has changed some settings on her phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're glad we were able to work directly with this customer to turn a sticky situation into something sweet," an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital.