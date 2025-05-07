Expand / Collapse search
Boy orders 70,000 lollipops to his home using mom's phone: 'About fainted'

Family receives over 22 cases of Dum-Dums at their home

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
A boy in Lexington, Kentucky, may have to pick up a few more chores for his allowance after a sugar craving led to a costly mix-up.

Holly LaFavers said her son, Liam, ordered about 70,000 lollipops to their home with her phone, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The 8-year-old used his mother's Amazon account to send 22 cases of Dum-Dums to the home.

"He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival," LaFavers told the AP. 

She said her young son "was being friendly. He was being kind to his friends."

boy orders massive number of lollipops

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky accidentally ordered 70,000 Dum-Dums on his mom's Amazon account. (Holly LaFavers via AP Newsroom)

LaFavers said her bank account showed she owed over $4,000 for the order.

"When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted," LaFavers said.

Of the 22 cases delivered, there were eight more cases unaccounted for, LaFavers added.

She went to the post office and found out the cases were returned to the sender.

boy orders massive number of lollipop Holly LaFavers via AP Newsroom AP Newsroom

Twenty-two cases of Dum-Dums were delivered to the family's Lexington home. (Holly LaFavers via AP Newsroom)

Although LaFavers did receive a refund for the purchase, it did take a while to get her money back.

"After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations, Amazon called and they are refunding my money," she said in a social media post, according to the AP.

boy orders $70 of lollipops

LaFavers (pictured with her son, Liam) did receive a refund for the purchase. (Holly LaFavers via AP)

To prevent another surprise order, LaFavers said she has changed some settings on her phone.

"We're glad we were able to work directly with this customer to turn a sticky situation into something sweet," an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital.