Cherries are a small fruit packed with many nutrients and impressive health benefits

Did you know cherries are loaded with health benefits?

From providing a night of better sleep to helping manage blood sugar, cherries can serve many different benefits.

The cherry on top is that the small fruit can very easily be incorporated into your everyday diet. These fruits are filled with nutrients beneficial to your overall health, such as vitamin C, potassium and fiber.

THESE ARE THE 8 BEST FRUITS FOR YOUR HEALTH, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

There are two main types of cherries: tart and sweet. You can eat the fruit as is, of course; just make sure to have a bowl nearby for the pits.

You can also incorporate cherries into your fruit salad, or mix them into a refreshing, nutrient-rich fruit smoothie or smoothie bowl.

Read on to learn about common health benefits you could experience by eating cherries.

Cherries, particularly in juice form, could improve your sleep.

This is because of the natural melatonin that is found in the fruit.

DOES THE ‘SLEEPY GIRL MOCKTAIL' REALLY WORK? EXPERT WEIGHS IN ON VIRAL SLEEP TREND

In a 2012 study published by the National Library of Medicine (NIH), 20 individuals consumed either a placebo or tart cherry juice for several days.

The study found significant increases in time in bed, total sleep time and sleep efficiency in those who drank the cherry juice before bed.

Another study published by NIH in 2010 studied individuals over 50 years old with insomnia for two weeks. Again, one group drank cherry juice and the other was given a placebo.

In this study, it was found that cherry juice improved sleep time and efficiency.

Do keep in mind that eating too many cherries, or consuming too much cherry juice in one sitting can cause gastrointestinal (GI) problems, due to their high fiber content, according to Health.com.

If cherries aren't part of your regular diet, slowly begin to incorporate them to avoid possible digestive problems.

There have been many studies done to support anti-inflammatory properties in cherries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Anti-inflammatory properties may come from cherries' high levels of phenolic compounds, which have been known to reduce inflammation, according to Harvard Health.

Inflammation, your body's response to injury or illness, can majorly impact your health, being a factor in cardiovascular disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, obesity, diabetes and others, according to Yale Medicine.

The consumption of cherries could ease the symptoms of arthritis and gout because of their anti-inflammatory properties, according to Healthline.

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that comes from eating food and consuming beverages that increase uric acid in your blood, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Red meat, for example, has this effect on the body.

Cherries have the opposite effect.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

In 2019, a review was published by NIH looking at six studies that reported decreases in the incidence and severity of gout after the consumption of cherries.

It was found that those who had gout and had cherry extract or juice on a regular basis had fewer flare-ups than those who did not have cherries.

However, researchers did note that more long-term research needs to be done in order to truly test the efficacy of cherries helping individuals with gout.

Cherry's anti-inflammatory properties can also contribute to their benefits when it comes to exercise recovery.

A review published in 2017 by Current Sports Medicine Reports found that tart cherry juice may reduce pain, inflammation/oxidative stress in athletes, while also promoting faster recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you want to alleviate pain and muscle weakness you experience post-workout, a small amount of cherry juice could just do the trick.