Protein shake safety debate erupts after probe reveals lead in popular products

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new investigation has found that many popular protein powders and shakes may contain potentially dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals, including lead — though not all experts agree on how much risk they actually pose.

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular protein products and found more than two-thirds contained more lead per serving than the outlet's experts consider is safe in a single day. Some had more than 10 times what some health experts consider a safe daily amount, according to the report published this week.

"We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals," said Tunde Akinleye, a chemist and food safety researcher at Consumer Reports.

PROTEIN IN YOUR COFFEE? STARBUCKS PUSHES NEW LATTES AS EXPERTS REACT

Plant-based products — especially those made with pea protein — were the worst offenders, averaging about nine times more lead than dairy- and beef-based counterparts. The investigation included both ready-to-drink shakes and powders intended for blending into smoothies.

Some single servings contained between 400% and 1,600% of Consumers Reports' recommended daily limit for lead, or 4 to 16 times higher than what it considers safe. For those that were slightly lower, experts recommended limiting consumption to once a week.

Several also contained measurable cadmium and arsenic, with cadmium levels in some cases more than twice what public health authorities consider potentially harmful daily exposure.

PROTEIN POWERS MORE THAN WORKOUTS, CAN ALSO PROTECT HAIR, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Dairy-based protein powders and shakes generally had the lowest amounts of lead, the investigation found, though many still had enough for Consumer Reports' experts to caution against daily use. Lead levels in the beef-based products were about half those of plant-based products on average. Most fell below Consumer Reports' daily level of concern, though some exceeded it, and experts say these were safe to consume "occasionally."

Most of those that they said were better choices for daily consumption were dairy, made using whey, which is a byproduct of the cheese-making process.

No amount of lead is technically safe, the report noted, but the greatest danger comes from repeated or continuous exposure, particularly at high doses, and is especially risky for children, pregnant women and older adults.

NEW 'CLEAR PROTEIN' HACK MUSCLES IN AS LATEST TREND IN THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE

"There’s no reason to panic if you’ve been using any of the products we tested, or if you take protein supplements generally," the report noted. "Many of these powders are fine to have occasionally, and even those with the highest lead levels are far below the concentration needed to cause immediate harm."

It continued, "That said, because most people don’t actually need protein supplements — nutrition experts say the average American already gets plenty — it makes sense to ask whether these products are worth the added exposure."

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 46 grams per day for women and 56 grams for men. Very active individuals may need nearly twice that amount, but experts say most people can easily meet their needs through food alone — despite the recent craze driving a multibillion-dollar wellness trend marketed as a shortcut to build muscle.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"The average adult doesn't require protein supplements to hit their daily quota," said Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian and founder of NY Nutrition Group in Manhattan. "Yet, at a time when protein intake is trending and all we seem to hear is about the importance of consuming enough, many of my clients are incorporating more protein powders than ever before."

If you're looking for a protein supplement, Moskovitz recommends whey-based options, not only because of the lower lead levels but also because whey is better absorbed and utilized by the body.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Still, she and other experts say the alarm may be overblown.

Dr. Andrea Love, a Pennsylvania-based biomedical scientist, slammed the investigation as "fearmongering," noting the lead levels identified were measured in parts per billion and remained far below the daily exposure limits considered safe for adults.

Moskovitz said the evaluation was based on "extremely conservative and controversial parameters." Still, she advised choosing brands that are third-party tested and show lower levels of lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Long-term lead exposure can harm the brain and heart, she noted, while short-term symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, headache and fatigue.

Heavy metals occur naturally in the environment, she added, and even everyday foods such as spices, dried fruit, rice and certain vegetables can contain trace amounts absorbed from soil and water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The FDA doesn’t regulate supplements before they hit the market," Moskovitz told Fox News Digital. "That is why it's always advised to be vigilant, aware and consult with a professional if you're unsure whether a product is safe or unsafe."