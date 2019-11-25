Expand / Collapse search
Snack Foods
Published

Chocolate thieves steal $55K worth of candy after driving off with delivery truck

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A man in Europe is on the run after making a sweet getaway.

Austrian police are searching for a suspect who drove off with a truck full of chocolate after impersonating the delivery driver who was supposed to transport the candy to Belgium.

According to reports, the thief allegedly falsified documents to gain access to the 20-tons of Milka products after arriving at the factory in a vehicle from a Czech trucking company.

Police have since confirmed that the market for stolen chocolate has been growing in recent years.

The factory that makes the Milka products had reportedly hired a local company to drive the chocolate from Austria to Belgium. According to the police, the company contracted a Czech driver for the delivery — which is why no suspicion was raised when a Czech driver showed up, DW reports.

However, the man who took the truck was not who had been hired for the job, and made off with an estimated $55,000 worth of chocolate.

"In recent years we have seen a number of individual cases where loaded trucks never arrived — also containing chocolate," a police spokeswoman told news agency DPA.

The police are currently reported to be investigating the incident.

The theft of the Milka products marks the latest in candy heists in recent years. In January 2018, thieves made off with 48.5 tons (or nearly $500,000) worth of chocolate from a German industrial park. Earlier, in 2017, also in Germany, a group stole 20 tons of Nutella and Kinder Surprise Eggs.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.