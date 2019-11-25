Kim Kardashian suggests microwaving M&Ms: 'It will change your life'

Reality show star, entrepreneur, aspiring lawyer — and queen of M&M’s?

Kim Kardashian recently surprised fans when she touted the perks of microwaving M&Ms, seemingly out of nowhere, insisting that the simple trick “will change your life.”

On Sunday, Kardashian spontaneously served up some advice for a Twitter follower who shared an image of the chocolate candies.

“Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside,” the 39-year-old suggested, in a post that has since received over 204,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

"Trust me it is worth it!! Please tell me if you like it," she followed up a few hours later, sharing a message from another commenter who declared her "the queen of M&Ms.”

Other users seized the moment to poke fun at the random advice, while some wondered why the fitness-obsessed celebrity would be eating — and apparently fixating — over the button-shaped chocolates in the first place.

Undeterred, the mom of four even shared a tutorial video explaining what perfectly warmed M&Ms should look like.

“I love it when they crack. They’re just warm and gushy on the inside, if you put them in the microwave for 30 seconds. The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside, ooh, but crunchy on the outside,” Kardashian detailed, while apparently munching on the chocolates in the background. “This is my secret of life, you guys.”

In reply, one commenter joked that “Kourtney is somewhere shaking that you're eating microwaved candy," in a reference to a recent episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” in which Kim and her sister bickered over whether or not organic candy should be served at their daughters' joint, candy-themed birthday party, The Sun reports. (Kourtney was against serving non-organic sweet treats.)

Another user likened Kim, Kourney and Khloe Kardashian to a “holy trinity” of teaching the world how to eat and store snacks.

In her earlier, candy-eating days, Kourtney previously made headlines for an unusual six-step method of eating Kit Kats, while Khloe once showed off her “crazy” method of stacking cookies in glass jars on her now-defunct app.