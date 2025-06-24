Chick-fil-A shoots down customer complaints about rumored straw change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some users of the Reddit social media platform have been calling out a beloved fast-food chain for a supposed change in the composition of its beverage straws — but they had a surprise in store when the restaurant clarified its policies.

A user on the Chick-fil-A forum on Reddit titled a post this week, "Cfa now switching to paper straws from plastic."

"I ordered a drink today from my local cfa and noticed they gave me a paper straw," said the post.

"When I asked the owner-operator about this, he said that all the cfa's are also switching to paper straws," claimed the user in the June post.

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "Chick-fil-A is not transitioning its restaurants nationwide to the use of paper straws."

The spokesperson added, "Chick-fil-A abides by local regulation in the communities we serve, so some locations may carry paper straws where required."

The post garnered hundreds of reactions, with customers weighing in on the plastic vs. paper straw debate.

"It depends on where you live," said one user.

Said another person, "They’re required to follow local laws and ordinances. This is why some stores (ex: NYC) have paper cups while many stores still have the OG styrofoam cups."

"I consider myself a leftist, but I’ll be damned if I ever give up plastic straws. Lol paper is the worst," joked one user.

Another Redditor wrote, "My location in Atlanta, Georgia, still has styrofoam and plastic straws. It’s not good for the environment but great for my drinks."

Yet another person claimed, "It’s local regulations. We aren’t even supposed to give straws, utensils or salad condiments without the guest requesting them."

One customer said, "Oh, no, this makes me sad. I'll carry straws in my car if that happens. I get it, but it sucks."

"Paper straws suck. Glad I invested in a 5-pack of reusable metal straws," declared one person. "They make that drink hit even COLDER."

While there is no federal ban against single-use plastic utensils, some states and cities have put restrictions in place to help reduce waste.

New York City and Los Angeles restaurants cannot provide single-use plastic beverage straws unless a customer requests them.

In February, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning the federal use of paper straws.

"Plastic straws are often replaced by paper straws, which are nonfunctional, use chemicals that may carry risks to human health, are more expensive to produce than plastic straws, and often force users to use multiple straws," reads the order.

The order points out that the switch is counterproductive as "paper straws sometimes come individually wrapped in plastic."

"It is therefore the policy of the United States to end the use of paper straws," the order notes.