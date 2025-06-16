Chick-fil-A customers notice their drinks come in paper cups, sparking Styrofoam debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Reddit users are calling out a beloved fast-food chain over a change in the cups for their beverages.

A user on the Chick-fil-A forum on Reddit posted a photo of a paper cup in front of a takeout bag.

"I'm fine with the fries change, but taking away the Styrofoam cup? This feels gross," says the title of the post.

REDDIT USERS ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THEIR CHICK-FIL-A SAUCE PACKET EXPERIENCES

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.

The post garnered hundreds of reactions, with customers weighing in on the Styrofoam vs. paper cup debate.

"CFA usually uses Styrofoam cups unless there is a local or state law that prohibits them from doing so," wrote one user.

"Styrofoam bans are getting increasingly more common."

CHICK-FIL-A QUIETLY ROLLS OUT SECRET SANDWICHES THAT MOST AMERICANS CAN'T GET

Another user commented, "The paper cup sucks but nothing worse than the paper straws."

Said a different Redditor, "I understand if it's better for the environment. I just reeaaallly wish we could find a similar alternative, because Styrofoam really does keep that ice from melting nearly as fast."

One user wrote, "I personally dislike the Styrofoam cups. Whenever I have them, I wonder if a loose small piece of Styrofoam is floating around in my drink."

"If it bothers you so much, you can always keep a Yeti mug in your car and transfer your drink to that."

"Honestly, this is one hill I really don't care to die on. If it bothers you so much, you can always keep a Yeti mug in your car and transfer your drink to that," advised one user.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another Redditor said the Styrofoam cups "suck" and wished Chick-fil-A would "switch nationwide."

One person agreed, writing, "Styrofoam is a much better material for cups. It's insulated so your hand doesn't get cold and wet while holding it."

"I'm shocked that people would miss the Styrofoam cup," one person wrote.

"Do you like eating plastic[?]" the person added.

One customer wrote, "They just made this change at my CFA in Virginia. I did a double take."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Styrofoam isn't biodegradable, so the cups from Chick-fil-A you got as a kid, well, they're still sitting there! Not going anywhere, just piling up more and more," commented a Redditor.

Styrofoam cups are made from polystyrene. Twelve states have banned polystyrene foam, which may be the reason for the switch to paper cups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington, D.C., Maine, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Colorado, Virginia, Delaware, Oregon, Rhode Island, California and Washington all have bans on polystyrene foam.