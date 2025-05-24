Chicken burgers dethrone beef as America's favorite, DoorDash data reveals

Burger season is back.

And with National Hamburger Day celebrated on May 28, DoorDash has revealed the most popular burger in every state in America, based on the most-ordered burger on the food delivery platform in 2024.

So what kind of patty is the heavyweight champion of home delivery? That distinction, perhaps surprising to some, belongs to chicken burgers.

"We've seen a shift in what Americans define as their go-to burger, and chicken is clearly leading the charge," Cristen Milliner, consumer trends expert at DoorDash, told Fox News Digital.

"The viral fast-food chicken sandwich wars that ignited a few years ago sparked a nationwide appetite for chicken, and the momentum hasn't slowed," Milliner added. "From spicy to grilled, restaurants are continually innovating their chicken burger offerings, especially as the high-protein craze takes over social media and influences what's trending."

There's data to support that, as 74% of Generation Z and 69% of millennials said they've ordered a restaurant item after seeing it go viral, per DoorDash's 2025 Delivery Trends Report.

"When you combine that with chicken's perceived health benefits, it's no surprise DoorDash data shows chicken burgers topping the charts in 17 states," Milliner said.

Among the 17 states whose residents prefer chicken burgers are California, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Milliner believes there is a practical side to the poultry craze as consumers increasingly seek out satisfying and affordable alternatives amid rising beef prices.

Other industry insiders agree about Americans' poultry-loving palates.

"Chicken burgers have become more than a trend – they're a staple in the modern diet."

"With a 48% year-over-year increase in consumption and 3.1 times growth since 2020, chicken burgers have become more than a trend – they're a staple in the modern diet," according to Alon Chen, CEO at Tastewise, a consumer intelligence platform for the food and beverage industry.

He cited data from his company's platform.

Chen, based in New York City, said the leading motivations behind chicken burger consumption include indulgence (17%), wellness (14%) and taste (13%) — highlighting its wide appeal among health and flavor seekers alike.

Meanwhile, veggie burgers flipped up the competition in 13 states, based on DoorDash data, including Colorado, New York and Wisconsin.

Chen sees this as part of a larger movement toward vegetarian and vegan eating among Americans.

He said Americans are embracing plant-based foods like never before, referencing a 13.3% year-over-year growth in consumer interest, based on Tastewise insights, and standout ingredients such as lentils and quinoa surging over 8% and 6%, respectively.

"This goes far beyond being just a menu shift," he told Fox News Digital. "It's a cultural pivot toward sustainable, nutrient-rich eating."

The traditional hamburger was a favorite in 10 states, among them Alaska and Hawaii, while the cheeseburger was a favorite in just four states: Arizona, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan.

Turkey burgers were the favorite in six states: Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming.

Overall, Chen perceives the chicken and veggie burger craze as one bite out of larger societal shifts.

"As the lines between indulgence, wellness and sustainability continue to blur, chicken and veggie burgers are no longer at opposite ends of the spectrum – they're both icons of modern eating," he said. "Today's consumers aren't just choosing between meat or plants; they're selecting based on mood, moment and motivation."

That fluidity, he said, "is reshaping menus, grocery aisles and product development across the country."