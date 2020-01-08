Chick-fil-A reportedly leasing space for another NYC location in Times Square

New year, new Chick-fil-A?

The chicken-centric chain is reportedly in talks to expand its presence in New York City with a new restaurant in the bustling Times Square area.

Chick-fil-A is said to have leased a space in part of a building called The Hive near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

It could be a while before fans have the chance to “eat mor chikin” there, however, as The Hive is currently under renovation as part of a three-building project.

Chick-fil-A currently operates seven locations in Manhattan. The Atlanta-based eatery notably made headlines in the Big Apple when it opened its largest – and narrowest – location ever two years ago. The five-level, 12,000 square-foot space opened for business in the NYC’s Financial District in March 2018, Eater reports.

A spokesperson for the restaurant was not immediately available to comment on reports of the rumored new Midtown location.

2020 is already shaping up to be a busy year for Chick-fil-A, as the restaurant recently announced it will be removing certain menu items in select markets to make room for other, spicier selections.

