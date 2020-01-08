Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A reportedly leasing space for another NYC location in Times Square

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
New year, new Chick-fil-A?

The chicken-centric chain is reportedly in talks to expand its presence in New York City with a new restaurant in the bustling Times Square area.

Chick-fil-A is said to have leased a space in part of a building called The Hive near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The chicken-centric chain is reportedly in talks to expand its presence in New York City with a new restaurant in the bustling Times Square area, pictured.

The chicken-centric chain is reportedly in talks to expand its presence in New York City with a new restaurant in the bustling Times Square area, pictured. (Google Maps)

It could be a while before fans have the chance to “eat mor chikin” there, however, as The Hive is currently under renovation as part of a three-building project.

Chick-fil-A currently operates seven locations in Manhattan. The Atlanta-based eatery notably made headlines in the Big Apple when it opened its largest – and narrowest – location ever two years ago. The five-level, 12,000 square-foot space opened for business in the NYC’s Financial District in March 2018, Eater reports.

A spokesperson for the restaurant was not immediately available to comment on reports of the rumored new Midtown location.

2020 is already shaping up to be a busy year for Chick-fil-A, as the restaurant recently announced it will be removing certain menu items in select markets to make room for other, spicier selections.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak