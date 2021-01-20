Chick-fil-A nugget alternative from Costco stuns TikTok: 'You wouldn't even know a difference'

Some Chick-fil-A fans are claiming they’ve found nuggets that taste just as good as the ones from the fast food chain.

Last week, TikTok user @floridamomof3 posted a video where she and her daughter reviewed a brand of frozen chicken nuggets from Costco called Just Bare lightly breaded chicken breast chunks.

At the beginning of the video, the TikTok user’s daughter opens the bag of frozen nuggets and puts a few on a plate.

"Oh wow, they really look just like Chick-fil-A," she says in the clip.

After they heat the nuggets up, the woman and daughter sit down at a table with their nuggets -- and Chick-fil-A sauce -- on their plates.

"So I took them out of the oven and it smells like Chick-fil-A," the daughter says.

"It does," the woman adds. "They’re really crispy, too."

Once they’ve tasted the nuggets, both mom and daughter look shocked.

"You wouldn’t even know a difference," the daughter eventually says.

The woman chimes in: "I’m not kidding you, that’s crazy."

"It tastes just like Chick-fil-A," she adds later.

The mom also makes a point to mention that they bought their Chick-fil-A sauce at Publix.

"That, I think, helps it taste just like Chick-fil-A, too," the daughter says.

Since November, the fast food chain has been selling its famous sauces in 16-ounce bottles at retailers including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in a few southern states.

The company plans to sell its sauces at retailers nationwide early this year, according to a press release.

Since @floridamomof3 posted the clip last week, it’s been viewed more than 2.1 million times and has thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes.

"Brb going to costco to get them," one commenter wrote.

"I just got a Costco account and it’s y’all fault," someone else said. "My husband works for Sams. I should be shame [sic]."

One commenter even pointed out that the Just Bare nuggets can be bought and eaten on Sundays. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays nationwide.