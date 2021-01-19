Wendy's customer attacks workers after being denied a refund

The customer isn’t always right.

A woman reportedly assaulted multiple employees at a Wendy’s restaurant in Indiana on Monday afternoon, allegedly after becoming angry about being denied a refund for her order.

The incident occurred around 1:45 in the afternoon, after the suspect ordered food from a Wendy’s in the town of Mishawaka and initially left without incident, WNDU reports.

She later returned, however, and demanded a refund. When the restaurant refused, the suspect allegedly threw food at one of the employees, then slammed a plexiglass barrier against another worker’s face.

Witnesses allege the woman then struck another worker with her car as she left the scene. This employee reportedly suffered injuries to her leg and hand.

Authorities are currrently searching for the suspect.

This isn't the only violent incident perpetrated by an unhappy fast-food customer in recent weeks. Authorities in New Mexico recently took a man into custody after he allegedly threatened a McDonald's worker with a gun at a drive-thru, apparently upset about a mistake in his order.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Albuquerque in early January. The suspect, Estevan Gonzalez, reportedly drove up to the drive-thru window to complain that there was an issue with his food. His meal was replaced, but then Gonzales allegedly got back in line, pulled a gun, and pointed it at the employee. When authorities arrived on the scene, Gonzalez reportedly drove away.

In this case, however, police helicopters followed the suspect until officers were able to catch up and arrest him. Gonzalez reportedly told officers that he was "only trying to get a hamburger from McDonald’s."