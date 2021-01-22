Chick-fil-A adds grilled spicy chicken sandwich to menus nationwide

Chick-fil-A’s menu is heating up.

On Friday, the fast food chain announced that it will be releasing its Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich nationwide starting Monday.

The sandwich is made with "grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato," the announcement said.

The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich -- which will only be available for a limited time -- also comes with a new, limited-time Cilantro Lime Sauce that was created just for the new sandwich, the company said.

Chick-fil-A already has a spicy chicken sandwich and a spicy deluxe sandwich on its menu, but both sandwiches are made with breaded chicken, instead of grilled.

According to one of Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary developers, the spicy marinade for the newest sandwich is inspired by the recipe for the chain’s existing spicy sandwiches, but incorporates "additional flavors and spices."

"The Grilled Spicy Deluxe marinade offers a bigger and bolder flavor while not adding additional heat," Angela Wadlington said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A previously tested the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich in select markets starting in 2017.

When it hits the Chick-fil-A menu on Monday, the newest addition will be the first limited-time entree to be featured on the national menu since the summer of 2019, the company said in its announcement.

"We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited," Leslie Neslage, Chick-fil-A’s director of menu and packaging, said in a statement. "The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option."

"We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets," Neslage added.