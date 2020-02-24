Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Chick-fil-A-loving college students buy plane ticket to satisfy craving, order $200 worth of fast food

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again teenagers' favorite restaurant chainVideo

Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again teenagers' favorite restaurant chain

Chick-fil-A is once again teenagers' favorite restaurant chain. It is the chicken chains fourth time making the top of the list.

Have craving, will travel.

A cross-country track team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York went to extremes to fill their Chick-fil-A craving on Saturday, purchasing a plane ticket and going through TSA just to get a bite of the beloved fast food.

Cross-country team captain Vincent Putrino made his team's Chick-fil-A dreams a reality.

Cross-country team captain Vincent Putrino made his team's Chick-fil-A dreams a reality. (Ryan Morrison)

CHICK-FIL-A VP ON 'SECRET SAUCE' OF EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: 'JESUS HAD IT RIGHT'

According to reports, the college students had a week off and wanted to grab lunch at Chick-fil-A. Unfortunately, the closest freestanding outpost was 90 minutes away from the Troy, N.Y., campus.

The airport Chick-fil-A is the closest location to the college campus.

The airport Chick-fil-A is the closest location to the college campus. (Ryan Morrison)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, the quick-thinking team soon remembered a closer location — but it was inside the Albany Airport at the terminal's food court, and behind a security checkpoint, meaning the group would have to purchase a plane ticket to access it.

According to reports, Putrino and his cross-country teammates pitched in to buy a $98 plane ticket so they could order from the Chick-fil-A inside the airport. 

According to reports, Putrino and his cross-country teammates pitched in to buy a $98 plane ticket so they could order from the Chick-fil-A inside the airport.  (Ryan Morrison)

With the hunger for America’s favorite chain growing, team captain Vincent Putrino found the cheapest plane ticket — one-way from Albany to Fort Lauderdale for $98 — and asked each of his 18 teammates to pitch in $5.50 to buy it, ABC11 reported.

Putrino then drove out to the airport to follow through on the plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once inside, Putrino spent $227.28 on his team's large order. 

Once inside, Putrino spent $227.28 on his team's large order.  (Ryan Morrison)

Once past TSA, Putrino went directly to the Chick-fil-A counter, where he put in his team’s $227.28 (not including the plane ticket) order: 15 chicken sandwiches, 15 large fries, 13 orders of chicken nuggets, 1 bag of cookies and 1 lemonade, the outlet reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Team captain Putrino, seen here making his team's Chick-fil-A dreams a reality.

Team captain Putrino, seen here making his team's Chick-fil-A dreams a reality. (Ryan Morrison)

His teammates were reportedly overjoyed at the success of the plan.

His teammates were reportedly overjoyed at the success of the plan. (Ryan Morrison)

Putrino, however, did not report how many of the chain’s beloved sauces he picked up with the large order.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.