America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain

Once again, Chick-fil-A has been named America’s favorite restaurant based on customer satisfaction.

For the fourth year in a row, the fast-food chain topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for limited-service restaurant chains. The index is based on results from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on the ASCI’s 100-point scale, which is down one point from last year, Forbes reports. For comparison, McDonald’s scored a 69, Burger King a 76 and KFC a 78. Taco Bell scored a 75.

Meanwhile, in regard to pizza places, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s both scored 80 points, with Domino’s at 79 and Little Caesars at just 77.

Chick-fil-A’s high ranking can be attributed to several factors, including the company’s famous customer service training. Business Insider reports that the restaurant was named America’s most polite chain in QSR Magazine’s annual report.

This isn’t the only piece of good news for Chick-fil-A. The chain is expected to become the third bestseller fast-food chain in America, Fox 5 reports. It’s expected to jump past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, based on a study conducted by Kalinowski Equity Research. Making this an even more impressive feat is the fact that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, while almost all of its competition is open seven days a week.

Not every restaurant is seeing sales moving accordingly with its customer satisfaction score. Forbes reports that McDonald’s, which has a relatively low score in comparison, has reportedly had a strong performance this year. Meanwhile, Papa John’s high score has surprisingly coincided with a drop in sales.