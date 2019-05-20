Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food
Chick-fil-A bringing back summer favorite, introducing new item

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Chick-fil-A is not done surprising fans with menu updates this season.

The popular fast food chicken chain has announced it will be bringing back a summer favorite – and introduce a new beverage, just in time for the hot weather.

The “backyard-barbecue-inspired menu items” feature a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, which was featured as a seasonal menu item in 2017.

The “backyard-barbecue-inspired” offerings feature a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, which was featured as a seasonal menu item in 2017. The fan-favorite sandwich comes with a specially seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a toasted sweet yeast bun and topped with Coby-Jack cheese, smokehouse BBQ sauce and hand-tossed brown sugar and pepper bacon.

To complete the meal, the brand has also released a Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade. The new beverage was created to “evoke the carefree delights of summer,” according to a press release.

“Customers loved the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich when it was available in 2017, and we think it pairs perfectly with the Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade. We hope customers will enjoy these warm weather favorites all summer long,” said Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A executive director of menu & packaging.

The hand-crafted beverage, made with Chick-fil-A’s signature lemonade mixed with freshly-brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea and strawberry passionfruit juice, will be available, along with the Smokehouse BBQ burger from May 20 through August 24 at restaurants nationwide.

The announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s latest announcement that it would be bringing back its Peach Milkshake for the summer, as well as possibly exploring vegan options.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.