Chick-fil-A is starting to 'imagine' vegan menu

Chick-fil-A may eventually have to expand their slogan to “eat mor chikin or plant-based chikin alternatives.”

The fast-food chain is reportedly looking into the possibility of adding more vegan options and possible meat substitutes to their menu. While their menu currently has a few items that are meat free, these mostly consist of salads and side dishes.

Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chik-fil-A’s menu, told Business Insider that “a vegetarian option or a vegan option is something we're looking at, we're thinking about, and have some research and development."

According to the report, Chick-fil-A has been researching vegan menu items for a few years at this point.

"We've kind of been watching it, and now we are moving more from the watch stage and getting into that understand, or really imagine stage,” Norris said. There are reportedly five stages all new menu items and initiatives must go through before launch at Chick-fil-A: Understand, imagine, prototype, validate and finally, launch.

While it sounds like Chick-fil-A is still in the early planning stages of going vegan, it’s not a surprising move. Other fast-food chains have started rolling out meat alternatives, like Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. McDonald’s is also reportedly researching adding more plant-based menu items.

Ultimately, for Chick-fil-A, it comes down to demand. “I think it goes back to how far will our customers want us to go,” said Norris. “We think it is certainly beyond just no meat on salads or no meat in a wrap. It might be some kind of alternative protein on a sandwich,” she continued.