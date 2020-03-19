Cheesecake Factory offering free slices during 'time of uncertainty' amid coronavirus pandemic

Silver linings are few and far between amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but another one just arrived in the form of free cheesecake.

Cheesecake Factory is currently offering a “free slice promotion” for patrons who order at least $30 of food from participating restaurants across the country.

Diners wishing to take advantage of Cheesecake Factory’s free slice promotion need to enter the code “FREESLICE” upon checkout when ordering from Order.TheCheesecakeFactory.com. The promotion extends through April 16. Additional rules and restrictions apply.

"We thought a complimentary slice of cheesecake would provide our guests with some happiness during this time of uncertainty," said Donald Evans, the chief marketing officer of Cheesecake Factory, in a statement shared with People.

News of Cheesecake Factory’s free slice promotion comes after the restaurant chain shared its latest coronavirus-prompted protocols with guests. On March 16, the company’s founder and CEO, David Overton, as well as the company’s president, David M. Gordon, outlined the restaurants new practices and precautions in light of the outbreak, which included sanitizing menus, removing salt and pepper shakers from tables, and allowing guests to wrap their leftovers themselves, among other measures.

As of March 19, the company had still not closed dining areas in all of its restaurants, although Overton and Gordon said that locations within cities or states with bans on in-person dining would limit service to delivery or takeout.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff members and guests is always our number one concern, and we wanted to share with you some actions we’ve taken to ensure your continued safety during this time of uncertainty,” they wrote. “We encourage you to stay healthy and we look forward to serving you soon.”

