Restaurant chains modify service as coronavirus outbreak continues

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, some national restaurant chains are modifying how to serve its customers.

Note: Some services may be further altered based on certain state’s decisions to temporarily close restaurants and bars.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has closed its dining room areas to customers. Locations are instead offering service via drive-thru, take-out or delivery.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced its U.S. stores will move to only to-go orders. Patrons are allowed to order at the counter, place mobile orders via the coffee chain’s app or order through the drive-thru. Locations around the country have temporarily removed tables and chairs, and some high-traffic stores have been shut down altogether.

Dunkin'

While Dunkin’ has not yet announced store closures, the nationwide coffee chain shared in a statement that it has been taking steps to help protect its stores against COVID-19 through increased cleaning and sanitation initiatives. Locations are increasing the frequency of restaurant cleaning, requiring employees to re-take food safety training, and banning food sampling and reusable mugs. As of Monday, locations were open for normal operations.

Taco Bell

The chain’s CEO Mark King announced in a statement posted to Twitter that the restaurant is prepared to “serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only.” However, the dining rooms have not yet been closed.

Wendy’s

Dining rooms were still open at Wendy’s locations as of Sunday. President and CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement that locations are “monitoring the situation closely” and have increased deep cleaning procedures — especially with high-touch areas, which are being cleaned every 15 minutes in some cases. The fast-food chain has also placed greater emphasis on drive-thru and delivery.

McDonald’s

As of Monday, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski announced in a video posted to YouTube that the restaurants were still open, and shared the ways the locations were responding to the pandemic: deep-cleaning every restaurant, every day; ensuring high-tough areas get more frequent deep cleanings; and ensuring packaging remains safe and clean.

Burger King

The hamburger chain has expanded its delivery offerings, and ensured its delivery partners “can handle increased demand for delivery,” a statement read. The dining rooms at locations around the country remain open with “best-in-class cleaning procedures,” including wiping down pin-pads, door handles and other surfaces.

Chipotle

The fast-casual Mexican Grill is offering free delivery starting Sunday and running through 3/31. (Chipotle did not name the coronavirus outbreak as the specific reason behind the free delivery.) Dining rooms are still open to customers.

KFC

KFC is also offering free delivery through GrubHub, and has prepared for an increase in demand for both its take-out and delivery services. Meanwhile, the dining rooms are open, though some locations may temporarily close based on local requirements.

Applebee’s

The restaurant chain remains open around the country, with Applebee’s ramping up the frequency of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces inside the dining rooms, bathrooms and other high-touch areas. The chain also offers Applebee’s Carside To Go for car delivery, as well as home delivery.

Darden Restaurants

Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other Darden Brands all remain open during the outbreak. Darden Restaurants shared a statement emphasizing the restaurant chains’ expanding an already “strict cleaning procedure, which exceeds Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” and providing hand sanitizer stations in every restaurant lobby, as well as placing tables at greater distances from each other.

In-N-Out

The cult-favorite hamburger chain has kept its dining rooms and drive-thrus open. It has also asked each of its employees to inform management of exposure to anyone diagnosed with coronavirus, or of international travel. Workers are also instructed to remain home if feeling ill.

Whataburger

The Texas fast-food chain remains open for normal operations. The brand has instituted travel rules and restrictions for employees, as well as expanded cleaning procedures to protect customers.

Jack in the Box

The fast-food chain has announced it is closely monitoring the situation of COVID-19, but as of now, both dining rooms and the drive-thru remain open for customers. The brand is implementing additional cleaning protocols, as well.