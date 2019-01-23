Expand / Collapse search
Celeb chef Cat Cora wins $595 judgment from NYC restaurant owner

By Julia Marsh | New York Post
Cora claimed Manhattan eatery Fatbird never paid the fees they promised in exchange for consulting work and using her name.

Celebrity chef Cat Cora was just served a hearty helping of justice — winning a $565,000 judgment against the shuttered Manhattan restaurant Fatbird for unpaid consulting fees.

The former “Iron Chef” sued the restaurant company in October 2017, claiming that its owner, Charissa Davidovici, hadn’t paid a dime of a $400,000 fee required to use Cora’s name, likeness and recipes for the Southern-themed restaurant.

The universally panned eatery closed in December 2017.

The $565,000 judgment includes interest on the fee plus legal costs.

Cora won the back pay after her adversary failed to show up in court.

“Ms. Cora is pleased with the decision and grateful that justice was served,” said Terrence Oved, the chef’s attorney.

“This firm will pursue collection as proficiently and relentlessly as it pursued judgment,” he added.

Davidovici — who owns the celeb-friendly confectionery chain Sugar Factory — did not return messages seeking comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.