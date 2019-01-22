'Gender Reveal Lasagna' mocked online; 'Not even Garfield would touch that'

Looking for a bizarre new way to celebrate the pending arrival of your unborn child?

Villa Italian Kitchen has created a Gender Reveal Lasagna, which is exactly what you’d imagine it to be.

A savory alternative to the more “traditional” gender reveal cakes, this lasagna comes baked with either blue or pink-dyed interior to match the gender of your newborn.

For $140, you and your party guests can purchase the cheesy dish, which also comes with garlic knots and a garden, Caesar or Greek salad, per the New York Post.

The lasagna is made-to-order with fresh pasta, alfredo sauce and both ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and is said to be large enough to feed 12.

Anyone who purchases the catering package can share a photo from their gender reveal party on social media and be entered to win a free catered meal by the restaurant.

Not everyone seems so interested in actually eating the pasta dish, however. Many people on Twitter found the interesting dish less than appetizing.

“Ewwwwwwww......I would be throwing up as I'm slicing it. That is so so gross. Disgusting. I'm sorry but not a good choice of revealing.”

“Not even Garfield would touch that lasagna.”

“lasagNO.”

“This seems like something a Real Housewives of New Jersey would do.”

“I am begging you to stop.”