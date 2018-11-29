California woman who allegedly ‘punched, choked’ McDonald’s employee is arrested

A California woman allegedly caught on surveillance video last month assaulting a McDonald's worker after she didn’t get enough ketchup has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Mayra Bernice Gallo, 24, was taken into police custody at her Santa Ana home on Tuesday. Police received multiple tips from the public, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told the OC Register. Police had released surveillance video of the incident that they said showed a suspect walking into a McDonald’s on Oct. 27 and becoming enraged.

“She didn’t get her ketchup, or enough,” Bertagna told the paper. “An employee in the back (of the restaurant) had told her she couldn’t go inside, but she did. She was on a mission.”

Gallo had ordered food through the McDonald’s drive-thru before entering a back door to the restaurant used by employees, so she could ask for ketchup, Santa Ana police said. The employee told Gallo they would be “glad” to help if she went to the front of the restaurant, but instead the 24-year-old “became combative,” police told KABC-TV.

She “pushed, punched and choked” the employee, officials said. Surveillance video allegedly shows Gallo slamming the employee’s head into drink machines.

While other employees tried to intervene, it wasn’t until an unidentified man believed to be with the suspect entered the restaurant that the woman left, police said.

Gallo was charged with suspicion of assault at the Santa Ana Police Department Jail, police said.

“There's no reason to physically assault someone because you didn't get enough ketchup,” Bertagna told KTLA-TV.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.