California McDonald’s employee 'punched and choked' by woman upset over ketchup, police say

California police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a McDonald’s employee after she didn’t receive enough ketchup with her order.

The young woman ordered her food through the McDonald’s drive-thru before entering a back door to the restaurant used by employees, so she could ask for ketchup, Santa Ana police said. When she was told she couldn’t be inside the restaurant, she “became combative,” according to police.

The woman “pushed, punched and choked” the employee, officials said.

The police department released surveillance footage showing the suspect in gray pants and a pink shirt shoving an employee in a blue shirt. Another employee is seen attempting to intervene.

An unidentified man believed to be with the suspect entered the store and left with the woman. Police said they hope to find the man, but clarified that he is not in trouble, according to KTLA-TV.

“We're actually grateful for the service he provided; he stopped the assault," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA, adding he is hoping someone will be able to identify the woman. “She's the one that committed the crime. There's no reason to physically assault someone because you didn't get enough ketchup.”

Police said the woman is about 20 to 25 years old with brown hair. The McDonald’s where the altercation took place is located near Santa Ana College.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 714-245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

