Chick-fil-A food truck will remain at Oregon high school despite protests

Dozens of students participated in a walk-out, some in protest of a Chick-fil-A food truck and others in support.

On one side, students were upset that the fast-food company’s food truck was allowed to be present at the high school’s football games. Counter-protesters, however, showed support for the fried chicken restaurant.

The situation unfolded at West Linn High School in Oregon, KATU reports. A walkout in protest of the Chick-fil-A food truck’s presence at football games was organized by the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance. According to them, students say that they face harassment at sports games and in classrooms.

The students claim that Chick-fil-A supports anti-LGBTQ organizations and that the school's culture isn't safe for LGBTQ+ students.

The fast-food company has routinely faced criticism due to the company's donations to organizations that are overtly against gay marriage. Chick-fil-A chairman and CEO, Dan Cathy, has also voiced his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Another group also walked out, apparently in support of the fast-food franchise. According to KATU, members of this group were seen waving Chick-fil-A bags around and mocking the other protesters.

In a statement obtained by KATU, the school’s public information officer Andrew Kilstrom said, “The West Linn-Wilsonville School District takes all matters of school safety seriously, and diligently investigates and addresses all potential safety concerns. That includes bullying or cyberbullying.”

The school has reportedly decided to continue to allow the Chick-fil-A at football games for the remainder of the season. They also stated that they will have better vetting of companies in the future.

In October, Chick-fil-A announced that they would be shutting down their first restaurant in the United Kingdom only days after the location opened. The company stated that they decided they would not be extending the location’s lease beyond the initial six-month trial period. This came after the protests erupted at the location upon the restaurant’s opening.