Beer recalled due to 'risk of explosion,' brewery says it's still 'completely safe to drink'

A Wisconsin brewery recalled one of their beers because it was “at risk for explosion.”

The brewery took to social media to announce that anyone with bottles of the beer should either “refrigerate or carefully dispose of them.” Apparently, one of the ingredients used in the drink causes pressure to continue to build up in the bottle.

Lakefront Brewery made the announcement on Instagram, stating that their brew “My Turn Junk” was being recalled. The beer’s label identifies it as a “kettle sour with cherries and sakura.” Apparently, the cherries are responsible for the issue.

The post states that “wild yeast from the cherries used to brew the may continue to ferment, building up pressure in the bottles, making them at risk for explosion.”

The brewery issued the voluntary recall after three bottles of the brew exploded, WTVR reports. No injuries or formal complaints have reportedly been filed in connection with the beer, however.

While the bottles may be at risk, the beer itself is apparently safe to drink. The problem appears to stem completely from the continued fermentation causing pressure to build up inside the bottle.

WTVR reports that Michael Stodola, an employee of Lakefront Brewery, confirmed the issue. He said, “Dealing with nature is unpredictable. That wild yeast continues to eat the sugars and continues to output CO2 and alcohol and that builds pressure in the bottles."

The beer is part of the “My Turn” series, where employees are each given a chance to create their own beer, WTVR reports. MY Turn Junk was reportedly the creation of Andy Jungwirth. WTVR reports that Jungwirth was “disappointed” and that he said that the brewery was unlikely to make another batch.

Lakefront Brewery is offering a refund to customers who dispose of their bottles of My Turn Junk by October 1st.