How to make burnt end mac and cheese: Try the recipe

One of the best things to accompany all the epic barbecue we’ll consume this summer is an over-the-top mac and cheese.

"The Burnt Kevin got its name from a Super Smokers BBQ customer, Kevin. He is a local school teacher in Eureka, Missouri, who came in each time they had training in the building just behind the restaurant," says Jeff Fitter, pitmaster and owner of Super Smokers BBQ. "He always got the burnt ends with a side of mac and cheese."

"One day while chatting with me, he suggested making the burnt-end-mac-and-cheese combo a standalone dish. I told him that was a great idea and in honor of his brilliant idea, the dish would be named after him! The Burnt Kevin was born."

Get the recipe below.

Burnt Kevin, recipe by Jeff Fitter, Super Smokers BBQ in St. Louis, Missouri

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 6 hours

Ingredients:

3 lbs beef brisket, point or flat

½ cup kosher salt

2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp black pepper, divided

½ cup granulated garlic

1 ½ cups Super Smokers KC Sauce (or other jarred tomato-based barbecue sauce of your choice)

8 oz large elbow macaroni

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

5 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3 cups half and half

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 ½ cups shredded asiago cheese

5 Tbsp finely grated parmesan

1 ¼ tsp mustard powder

¼ tsp paprika

Directions:

1. Prepare smoker and keep at a steady 225° F.

2. In a bowl, thoroughly combine salt, 2 tablespoons black pepper and granulated garlic. Apply rub to brisket, pressing into the meat, so it adheres. Place brisket in smoker and cook until meat reaches an internal temperature of 200 to 205° F. Beef brisket should smoke 1 ½ to 2 hours per pound, so a 3-pound brisket will take 4 to 6 hours to reach the correct temperature. While the brisket is smoking, make the mac and cheese. Remove brisket and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

3. Trim fat from cooked brisket (remember burnt ends are meant to be a little fatty). Cut brisket into 1-inch by 1-inch cubes and place in an aluminum ½-sheet pan. Add sauce and combine thoroughly.

4. Place the pan in the smoker and cook at 230° F to 250° F for 30 to 45 minutes to allow the sauce to caramelize. The brisket is now ready to serve. Cover and keep warm until mac and cheese is finished.

5. To make the mac and cheese, cook macaroni until al dente. Drain and place in ½-sheet pan.

6. On the stove top in a deep pot, melt butter and whisk in flour to make a roux. Stir until flour is pale golden and smells toasty.

7. Slowly pour roughly 1 ½ cup of the half-and-half into the roux, whisking to avoid lumps. When all lumps are gone, and the sauce starts to thicken a bit add the rest of the half-and-half. Continue to whisk until the contents begin to simmer, about 5 to 8 minutes.

8. Lower heat and add cheddar cheese. Whisk until completely melted and then add Asiago, whisking until fully incorporated.

9. Whisk in remaining black pepper, Parmesan, mustard powder and paprika. Carefully pour sauce into the ½ pan, mixing with the macaroni. Cover and keep warm until ready to add brisket.

10. Serve Burnt Kevin by spooning mac and cheese into a shallow bowl and topping with smoked brisket.

This original recipe is owned by supersmokers.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

