Tony Romo's Classic Smoked Beef Brisket recipe can be made with 5 ingredients

Are you a fan of football and brisket?

If so, you’ll want to take a look at this beloved recipe from retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The 42-year-old has shifted his focus to grilling as he serves as a spokesman for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. — an American marketing initiative managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

It's funded by the association’s Beef Checkoff program.

One of Romo’s favorite "go-to" dishes is a Classic Smoked Beef Brisket recipe, a representative for the beef board told Fox News Digital.

The recipe is surprisingly easy to make, but it requires a BBQ smoker and a lot of patience.

Here’s how you can make a smoked brisket at home straight out of "Tony Romo’s Grilling Playbook."

Materials you'll need

Smoker

Wood chunks, chips, pellets or charcoal

Bowl and plate

Mixing utensil

Tongs

Meat thermometer

Optional: foil

Ingredients

1 whole beef brisket (12 to 13 pounds)

¼ cup granulated garlic

¼ cup sweet paprika

¼ cup cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Directions

1. Prep smoker with wood chunks, chips, pellets or charcoal in accordance with manufacturer instructions.

2. Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Combine the granulated garlic, sweet paprika, black pepper and kosher salt in a bowl.

Cooking tips from Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Tip 1: Trim fat from whole brisket cuts that may interfere with the spice distribution. Alternatively, you can substitute a whole brisket for a brisket flat or point, which have less fat.



Tip 2: If speeding up cooking time is desired, the ‘Texas Crutch’ method can be used, which involves the use of foil to trap heat and shorten overall smoke time. To do this, the brisket should be cooked for 3 hours before it’s wrapped in foil and gets returned to the smoker for its remaining cook time.

4. Sprinkle and press the spice mix into the brisket, making sure it’s evenly distributed on all sides.

5. Insert an ovenproof meat thermometer into the thickest part of the brisket. The thermometer’s temperature probe should not be resting on fat.

6. Place the brisket on a rack inside the smoker. Follow manufacturer instructions on meat placement.

7. Set a timer. The brisket can be cooked in the smoker for up to 12 hours. Timing ultimately depends on the cook’s desired smoke flavor.

Classic smoked brisket two ways

If the cook wants a brisket that’s easy to slice, the brisket should be removed from the smoker after 10.5 to 11 hours or when the meat reaches an internal temperature of 195 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the cook wants a brisket that can be shredded or chunked, the brisket should be removed from the smoker at the 12-hour mark or when the meat reaches an internal temperature of 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

This original recipe is owned by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. and was shared with Fox News Digital.