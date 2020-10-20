Burger King Japan releasing ‘Fake Burger’ for limited time only

What’s yellow and blurred all over? Why, it’s Burger King’s “Fake Burger,” which is debuting at the fast food chain’s Japan stores starting October 23.

The mysterious “Fake Burger” is being kept under wraps as far as ingredients go until its limited-time release – the burger will hit menus Oct. 23 and will be available for only two weeks at participating Burger King Japan locations.

According to a poster, though, released by the brand’s official Twitter, the “burger” appears to be golden or yellow in color. So, it's likely the "burger" won't be an actual burger at all.

“[We] can’t tell you the details of the taste and contents yet, but once you eat it, you will definitely be addicted to its deliciousness,” a translation from the press release shared by HypeBeast read.

The burger will reportedly cost less than the Whopper, suggesting it won’t be an unexpected play on the chain’s signature sandwich, like Taiwan’s chocolate Whopper.

Early last month, Burger King Taiwan released a chocolate Whopper, which is a traditional Whopper with chocolate sauce added as a condiment, after joking about it previously as an April Fool’s Day gag.

The specialty burger was reportedly very popular with fans lining up outside to get a taste of the strange menu item.