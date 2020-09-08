Burger King in Taiwan offers chocolate-topped Whopper, draws massive crowds: report

Somebody got burger all over this chocolate!



According to various reports, a Burger King in Taiwan has released a Whopper with an unusual topping as part of a promotional event. Oddly enough, a similar burger was once joked about by Burger King for an April Fool’s Day gag.

Burger King locations in Tainan City have reportedly debuted a Whopper topped with chocolate sauce as part of a promotional event, Kotaku reports. The burger is reportedly called the Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper and is, aside from the chocolate sauce, a typical Whopper.

Burger King previously joked about releasing a chocolate Whopper for April Fool’s Day in 2018, the tech and gaming site reports. That burger, however, featured sweet and candy items in place of regular Whopper toppings (such as chocolate cake for the bun, white chocolate rings and raspberry sauce in place of ketchup).

The Tainan City Burger King’s Chocolate Whopper attracted massive crowds when it was first offered in early September: Lines stretching more than 300 feet were spotted at restaurants serving the burger, Hypebeast reports.

While there have not been any announcements about the Chocolate Whopper coming stateside, Burger King is still set to undergo drastic changes in the near future.

FOX Business previously reported that Burger King confirmed that the new designs were created by an in-house design team with Restaurant Brands International (Burger King’s parent company). The designs were also created with input from the technology, operations and food innovation teams.

The new restaurants are set to be built in Miami, Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021.

The revamped designs will provide guests with multiple ordering and delivery modes, depending on their needs or wants. The new restaurants will also have a physical footprint that’s 60% smaller than traditional Burger King restaurants, achieved by having the kitchen and the dining room suspended over the drive-thru lanes.

A conveyer belt system will deliver food from the kitchen to the drive-thru.