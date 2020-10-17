Popeyes brings Cajun-style turkey back for Thanksgiving
The turkey is pre-cooked, so fans just have to heat it up for a holiday meal
This year’s turkey day just got a little spicier.
Popeyes is reportedly bringing back its Cajun-style turkey for Thanksgiving 2020.
The turkey is hand-rubbed with “zesty” Cajun spices, according to Thrillist.
It’s pre-cooked, so fans just have to heat it up when it’s time for their holiday meal.
CHIPOTLE TAKING ANNUAL BOORITO PROMOTION ENTIRELY ONLINE THIS HALLOWEEN
To pre-order one of Popeyes’ $39.99 turkeys, customers just have to call or visit their local participating location before they sell out, Thrillist said.
Several people on social media were surprised to learn that Popeyes -- known for its chicken -- sells a Thanksgiving turkey.
"im sorry did i just see a commercial stating you can get your thanksgiving turkey from ... POPEYES?" one Twitter user wrote.
Another called it "nuts."
Others were intrigued enough to want to try the fast-food chain's spicy bird.
"Just made an executive decision. I'm ordering that turkey from Popeyes," one person said.
COCA-COLA WILL STOP MAKING TAB DIET SODA, COMPANY ANNOUNCES
Despite some people's surprise, the chain has been selling its Cajun turkey for years, at least before 2012, according to a previous press release from the company.
According to that release, the turkeys are between 9 and 11 pounds and are flash-fried to give them a crispy coating.
CRACKER BARREL EXECUTIVE SAYS PANDEMIC ACCELERATED MENU CHANGES, ALTERED RESTAURANT’S HOLIDAY OFFERINGS
This year has been a success for Popeyes, with the company seeing a 19.7% increase in same-store sales. According to recent reports, that’s a continuation of the growth that Popeyes saw last year after it introduced its now-famous chicken sandwich.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
However, Popeyes’ sister companies have not done as well this year.
Tim Hortons and Burger King -- which, like Popeyes, are owned by Restaurant Brands International -- saw declines in same-store sales in the third quarter.
Burger King saw a 3.2 percent decline in same-store sales, while Canada-based Tim Hortons saw a 13.7 percent dip.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER