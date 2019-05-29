Florida woman who assaulted Burger King employee for not providing free fries arrested, police say

A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after her attempt to “have it your way” turned violent.

Natasha Bagley, 42, was charged with armed robbery with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon after police say she assaulted the manager of a Burger King after another employee refused to give her and her girlfriend free fries last month.

Miami Dade County Police were called to the fast food restaurant, located on 18240 S. Dixie Highway, at around 4:50 p.m. April 2 after Bagley and her girlfriend, Genesis Peguero, 27, reportedly entered the restaurant and caused a disturbance minutes after an employee at the drive-thru window wouldn’t give them the free food, a police affidavit obtained by Fox News stated.

FLORIDA MAN WHO ATTACKED MCDONALD’S WORKER OVER STRAW SENTENCED TO JAIL

Bagley was heard by witnesses asking who called Peguero a “b----.”

That’s when police say Peguero jumped over the counter and demanded that the store manager open the register and give her all the money, threatening to hit her over the face with a .45 caliber pistol.

When the victim was able to reach the phone to call police, Peguero grabbed the phone and began to beat her, at which point Bagley also jumped over the counter and began to hit and kick the woman, the police affidavit stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair began to leave the restaurant before Peguero turned around to push and rip off both registers. Police say she again began assaulting the victim.

Bagley and Peguero fled the scene in a Black SUV.

Bagley was later identified in a picture by the victim and arrested on Monday. Peguero has yet to be located by police.