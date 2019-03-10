Florida man who attacked McDonald's worker over straw sentenced to jail

The Florida man who was recorded on New Year's Eve taking a beating from a McDonald's worker after grabbing her over a straw was sentenced to jail last week.

Daniel Willis Taylor, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and was sentenced to 60 days in jail by a Pinellas County judge, as the Tampa Bay Times reported. He's already served 58 of the 60 days.

The New Year’s Eve viral video showed Taylor screaming at an employee working the register after he couldn't find a straw. He then reached over the counter and grabbed her out of anger. She retaliated and punched him a few times in the head as he held on to her collar.

A customer saw the events unfold just before the attack. Brenda Biandudi told Buzzfeed that Taylor went to the area where straws were normally held and when he saw there weren't any, he began screaming at the staff. It then got physical.

The reason for no straws in the condiment bar? A new environmental ordinance, which took effect January 1, making straws available only on request, per the Tampa Bay Times. Even though the attack unfolded on New Year’s Eve and the law was implemented on Jan. 1, it seemed the restaurant started prepping for the new rules a day early.

Taylor is subject to a mental evaluation per the Tampa Bay Times and will be forced to pay $1,000 in fines or 120 hours of community service. He is ordered to stay away from the restaurant and the two woman who were involved in the attack.

Yasmine James, 20, the employee he grabbed, spoke out to WFTS back in January.

“I didn’t have any control over my body when he grabbed me. Like I’m scared, like why are you grabbing me, I just didn’t understand his intentions. Even though we were having a verbal conversation, I don’t think it was that for him to grab me,” she said.

According to the arrest report, Taylor kicked another employee, Tateona Bell, as he was taken out of the McDonald's, but that was not caught on camera.