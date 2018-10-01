Burger King customer claims Whopper contained dead cockroach: 'I heaved a little bit'

A Burger King customer in Florida said he is still waiting for the fast food chain to make right an Whopper of an incident that he said left him “mortified” — and nauseous for days.

Brian Garmon, of Panama City, claims he bit into a dead cockroach after just three bites of his Whopper hamburger, during a recent visit to the restaurant with three friends.

“I was fed a roach in my burger last [Saturday] @ one of your locations,” Garmon wrote on Twitter. “I only know because I found half of it while eating.”

According to a detailed Facebook post he shared a week after the incident, Garmon said he caught sight of the half-roach while enjoying the meal with his group, all of whom were as shocked as he was.

“I spoke to the manager and district trainer, who were apologetic. They offered to refund the meal, which is fine (though frustrating that I have to go back to get it), and I was told I'd be contacted by their insurance company Monday or Tuesday about the incident,” Garmon wrote.

In the meantime, Garmon claims he vomited that day and the next, and felt queasy for “several days.”

In a response to Fox News, Garmon said the fast food chain never followed-up with him about the September 22 incident.

“I never received a call Tuesday, so I reached out to the district trainer again, who said she'd reach out to corporate,” Garmon said.

Garmon said he went to the media about the incident because he never got a response from Burger King and felt the corporate offices weren’t taking him seriously.

“Thursday afternoon I was interviewed by WMBB and went back to the store to get my refund. On Thursday evening, I received initial contact from BK's insurance company,” Garmon said. However, he claims the company was supposed to contact him with a potential solution Monday and never did.

Garmon, who told WMBB that he “heaved a little bit” after the discovery, believes he ingested part of the roach.

“I absolutely believe I ingested part of the roach. This was evident to me by the piece of the roach that I had apparently bitten off in the process of eating. In the picture I took it looks like I bit the head off,” he told Fox News.

Though Burger King did not respond to Garmon’s additional requests, the fast food chain released a statement to WMBB regarding the incident.

"We prepare our food with care and take complaints like this seriously,” reads the statement obtained by the outlet. “We understand that as soon as this matter was raised, the Manager of this location apologized to this guest and offered them a new meal. We can confirm this is an isolated incident and we are working with the franchise who owns and operates this location as well as our supplier to ensure our high standards for food safety and operations are being followed."

A representative for Burger King was not immediately available to respond to Fox News’ request for additional comment.