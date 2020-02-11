Burger King closing half of its locations in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Burger King is temporarily closing approximately half of its locations in China amid ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Jose Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc. — which owns Burger King, along with Popeyes and Tim Horton’s — confirmed the news on Friday, the same day Restaurant Brands International (RBI) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report.

KFC AUSTRALIA APOLOGIZES FOR 'SEXIST' AD SHOWING BOYS OGLING WOMAN'S BODY

Cil, however, has said that “most of the closures” were mandated by local officials in China, Bloomberg reports. He also suggested that many of the locations are based in malls that are being forced to close.

In its fourth-quarter report, RBI had also reported that Burger King had its “strongest year of restaurant growth in the last two decades.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It’s too early to tell what impact, if any, it’s going to have on short-term performance or results,” Cil said in a call following the report's release, according to Bloomberg.

A representative for RBI was not immediately available to confirm exactly how many stores had closed, in which areas, or when they are expected to reopen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The closure of approximately half of Burger King’s China locations follows similar closures from other global restaurant chains, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen. Some brands were also instituting additional safety precautions at locations that were still operating, including McDonald’s, which distributed masks and took employees' temperatures when they arrived for work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burger King is said to operate over a thousand stores in China. RBI, meanwhile, operates more than 27,000 restaurants across the globe.