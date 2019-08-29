Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Buffalo Wild Wings joining Popeyes, Chick-fil-A 'chicken wars' with 2 new sandwiches

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Popeyes may be losing ground in the fiercely competitive “chicken wars” after announcing it is expecting to be completely sold out of its enormously popular new chicken sandwich by the end of this week.

POPEYES 'CHICKEN WAR' SPARKS CHAOS, EMPLOYEE FRUSTRATION: 'SOMEBODY CALLED ME MR. SLOWA--'

The fast casual sports bar chain has revealed it is adding not one, but <em>two</em>, chicken sandwiches to its menu this week.

The fast casual sports bar chain has revealed it is adding not one, but <em>two</em>, chicken sandwiches to its menu this week. (Buffalo Wild Wings)

But, before Chick-fil-A starts counting this as a battle won – or even considering the war over – Buffalo Wild Wings is throwing itself into the ever-expanding ring of chain restaurants reconfiguring their fried chicken sandwiches.

The fast casual sports bar chain has revealed it is adding not one, but two, chicken sandwiches to its menu this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new Southern Chicken Sandwich and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich are decidedly more of a mouthful than Popeyes' offering and Chick-fil-A’s simple fried hand-breaded chicken filet, toasted bun and pickles.

The Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich comes with hot sauce and Fresno Chile peppers. It is then topped with Napa slaw, pickles and ranch dressing.

The Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich comes with hot sauce and Fresno Chile peppers. It is then topped with Napa slaw, pickles and ranch dressing. (Buffalo Wild Wings)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The two new sandwiches both feature hand-breaded, Lagunitas IPA beer-battered chicken served on a toasted challah bun. The Southern version comes with Swiss cheese, bacon aioli, Napa slaw and pickles, while the Nashville Hot cranks up the heat with hot sauce and Fresno Chile peppers. It is then topped with Napa slaw, pickles and ranch dressing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

With all the bells and whistles, the BWW sandwiches aren’t quite a direct competitor with the fast-food versions, but with Popeyes running out and Chick-fil-A closed on Sunday, the cheesy and saucy offerings may be the best option. Or, you could always switch back to burgers.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.