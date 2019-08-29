Buffalo Wild Wings joining Popeyes, Chick-fil-A 'chicken wars' with 2 new sandwiches

Popeyes may be losing ground in the fiercely competitive “chicken wars” after announcing it is expecting to be completely sold out of its enormously popular new chicken sandwich by the end of this week.

But, before Chick-fil-A starts counting this as a battle won – or even considering the war over – Buffalo Wild Wings is throwing itself into the ever-expanding ring of chain restaurants reconfiguring their fried chicken sandwiches.

The fast casual sports bar chain has revealed it is adding not one, but two, chicken sandwiches to its menu this week.

The new Southern Chicken Sandwich and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich are decidedly more of a mouthful than Popeyes' offering and Chick-fil-A’s simple fried hand-breaded chicken filet, toasted bun and pickles.

The two new sandwiches both feature hand-breaded, Lagunitas IPA beer-battered chicken served on a toasted challah bun. The Southern version comes with Swiss cheese, bacon aioli, Napa slaw and pickles, while the Nashville Hot cranks up the heat with hot sauce and Fresno Chile peppers. It is then topped with Napa slaw, pickles and ranch dressing.

With all the bells and whistles, the BWW sandwiches aren’t quite a direct competitor with the fast-food versions, but with Popeyes running out and Chick-fil-A closed on Sunday, the cheesy and saucy offerings may be the best option. Or, you could always switch back to burgers.