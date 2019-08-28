Chick-fil-A director's peace offering to 'stressed out' Popeyes employees goes viral

Popeyes may have started the viral "chicken war" but one Chick-fil-A location used their chicken sandwiches as a peace offering.

In the heat of the battle, a Popeyes in Greensboro, N.C. ran out of chicken sandwiches, and one Chick-fil-A fanatic, who was in line to try the competitor's new spicy chicken sandwich, captured a special moment that has gone viral -- and turned into several funny memes, FOX 4 News reported.

In the shot, a Chick-fil-A director was caught handing out chicken sandwiches to the Popeyes in Greensboro, North Carolina, to help the "stressed out" workers across the street.

Jené Walker candidly shared on Facebook that she was in line at Popeyes when the director came across the street to give chicken sandwiches to Popeyes' employees and even offered to give customers a free chicken sandwich on him. She called it the "funniest, yet nicest thing" she'd ever seen.

The manager at the Chick-fil-A store said the man in the photo, Nick, has been friends with the Popeye’s employees for a very long time and the workers will usually come over to Chick-fil-A for breakfast, but weren't able to since the launch of the spicy chicken sandwich Aug. 12.

"Chick-fil-A," Walker wrote. "I promise to NEVER cheat on you!! You've shown loyalty to me...even when I was about to be disloyal to y'all. I love y'all forever."

And, for the record, Walker told Fox News she has not tried Popeyes' new sandwich.

Walker's post has been shared over 17,000 times and spawned several memes.

One that has been shared over 80,000 times says: "Shirley, you come work for us and you can go to church on Sundays."

And Walker took her shot at one, too:

"Chick-fil-A:...But why y'all have to come after us? We stay in our lane. Popeyes: IDK, I just work here. I love y'all. I told them to go after McDonald's and Wendy's."