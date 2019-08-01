This is America’s favorite hamburger chain, survey claims

Though Americans have spoken – again and again – about their devotion to fast food chicken, there are still at least some that really love their hamburgers. And now, a new survey has determined which restaurants those folks choose when they need a break from the beak.

In a survey from Market Force, participants were asked to rate their satisfaction with various hamburger chains in eight different categories: food quality, speed of service, value for money spent, healthy options, overall cleanliness, staff friendliness, curb appeal and atmosphere.

Based on the answers from the survey, In-N-Out was a clear winner, with 73 percent of overall customer satisfaction with the restaurant.

However, the popular West Coast chain did not take gold in every category. Burger chain Five Guys stole “Food Quality” with 72 percent vs. 71 percent for In-N-Out; “Speed of Service” and “Atmosphere,” placing it in second place with a 68 percent overall.

Others that were rated include Culvers, which came in third with 67 percent; Whataburger, which clinched fourth at 58 percent; and Smash Burger, which rounded out the top five at 54 percent.

The more ubiquitous chains – Sonic (40 percent), Jack in the Box (37 percent), Wendy’s (36 percent), Carl’s Jr. (35 percent), Burger King (33 percent) — were all ranked in the bottom, with McDonald’s coming in dead last with a 28 percent overall satisfaction rating. The well-known fast food restaurant came in underneath Red Robin (48 percent), Steak ‘n Shake (46 percent) and Dairy Queen (41 percent).