©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings for America if Super Bowl goes into overtime

The restaurant chain has offered this promotion for the past two Super Bowl games

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Overtime means wing time.

While anyone betting on the Super Bowl will probably just want it to end in a clean, decisive victory, viewers who love chicken wings are going to want the game to go past the fourth quarter.

On Monday, Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that, once again, its restaurants across the country will be offering a prize if the big game goes into overtime, according to a press release. And while this isn’t the first time the chain has made this offer, it has yet to pay out.

Buffalo Wild Wings made the same offer for the past two Super Bowls.

Buffalo Wild Wings made the same offer for the past two Super Bowls. (Buffalo Wild Wings)

Buffalo Wild Wings has made the same offer for the past two Super Bowls, according to the press release. Both of those games came close to going into overtime, but were ultimately decided before the end of the fourth quarter.

BetMGM, the restaurant's gaming partner, predicts about a 10% chance that America will get free wings this year.

"Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime," said Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer Rita Patel. "Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings."

If the game goes into overtime, patrons can visit participating locations in the U.S. or Canada to redeem their six free chicken wings on Feb. 22, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. The offer will be valid for dine-in or in-person takeout.

Buffalo Wild Wings says that the Super Bowl is one of its busiest days of the year across all 50 states. Last year, the restaurant notes that the most popular wing sauces were Honey BBQ, Medium, Mild, Parmesan Garlic and Asian Zing.