Auntie Anne's selling DIY pretzel-making kits amid pandemic: 'Make your kitchen smell like our kitchen'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Don’t get it twisted — cooking at home during quarantine is fun and all, but this ready-made kit is aiming to save even the most patient of home chefs from getting salty.

Back by popular demand, Auntie Anne’s is once again selling its DIY pretzel-making kit to keep fans satisfied during the pandemic. The kit contains instructions and ingredients to prepare 10 original or cinnamon sugar soft pretzels, offering what the company claims is the closest option to the chain’s famous fare while many shopping malls and foodservice entities remain closed.

"Make your kitchen, smell like our kitchen with our DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit," wrote Auntie Anne's on Instagram, no doubt referencing the pungent smell of pretzels that permeates the corner of any mall where an Auntie Anne's is located.

WHICH FOODS SHOULD YOU STOCK UP ON IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY?

“We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we’re missing our guests, too!” Heather Neary, Auntie Anne’s president, recently said of the news in a recent press release. “The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home.”

Neary explained that while the DIY kit was initially sold for a limited-time to celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 23, “it brought such joy to pretzel lovers that we decided we absolutely had to bring it back again.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Pretzel fanatics have also been posting their snackable creations to Instagram, with many aiming to show off their pretzel-tying skills.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The pretzel kits are available exclusively in the U.S. for online purchase, currently retailing for $20.