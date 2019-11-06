'Boneless' doughnut package has Twitter asking what a 'bone-in' doughnut is

If you thought the worst part of the doughnut was the bone, then you’re in luck! If you don’t know what a “bone-in” doughnut is, well, neither does Twitter.

A photo showing four “Cherry Cake” doughnuts packaged in cling-wrap has started making the rounds on social media. Not because of the way the doughnuts look, but because of the large orange sticker label reading “boneless” on the front.

The photo has pulled in nearly 35,000 Twitter likes and numerous responses as of Wednesday afternoon.

Among the comments are many people trying to answer the question no one knew to ask before: What is a bone-in doughnut?

But whether you like your doughnuts bone-in or bone-out, here are some facts you likely didn’t know about the breakfast-time favorite.