Blackberry Basil Cocktail
Perfect to kick off the outdoor party season is the Blackberry Basil Cocktail from Barone Fini. With only 4 ingredients, this batch cocktail is easy to mix up and will surely be a crowd pleaser.
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 bottle of chilled Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
16 blackberries
8 basil leaves
1.5 oz of vodka (optional)
Preparation:
In a glass pitcher large enough to hold a bottle of wine, gently muddle the black berries and basil leaves. Stir in the bottle of Barone Fini Pinot Grigio. Pour over ice cubes and garnish with a blackberry and basil. For an extra kick, add a shot of vodka.