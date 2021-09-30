Decadent bacon chocolate chip cookies from a famous butcher: Try the recipe

In honor of National Homemade Cookies Day, here’s a spin on classic chocolate chip cookies that are sure to get two thumbs up.

"The bacon chocolate chip cookie recipe is one of the best twists on a classic recipe, adding salty to sweet," says Jesse Denes, VP at Schaller & Weber, a German butcher established on New York City’s Upper East Side in 1937.

Denese is a fan of using the company’s double smoked uncured bacon in the recipe, since it’s fully cooked and sold in slabs.

"It takes no extra cooking and allows you to cut pieces to a size of your liking that will hold up during the baking process," Denes added.

Whatever kind of bacon you use, be sure you’ve got enough to double the recipe — yes, these are that good.

Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies created by Nina Fraizer Hansen for Schaller & Weber

Makes 16-20 cookies

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup butter

½ cup rendered bacon fat

¾ cup sugar, 1 cup brown sugar

2 ¼ cups flour

1.5 teaspoon kosher salt

1.5 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup cooked, diced bacon lardons

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Cut ½-pound bacon into lardons, and if necessary, cook on low heat until golden brown. Set aside ¼-cup rendered bacon fat and place in freezer to solidify or use rendered bacon fat that you have on hand. Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder and set aside. Cream butter and bacon fat together until smooth, adding sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs one at a time, then vanilla. Cut bacon lardons into smaller pieces, add the bacon pieces and chocolate chips and integrate into the dough. Scoop dough into 1.5-inch balls and place on parchment paper lined bacon sheet. Bake for 12-15 minutes until cookies are golden brown.

