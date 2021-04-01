April Fool's Day 2021: Peeps 'launches' cauliflower flavor

Peeps is pulling an April Fool’s Day prank that may leave a sour taste with some sweets lovers.

The Easter candy creator teamed up with Green Giant to announce a vegetable-forward confectionary collaboration — Cauliflower-flavored Peeps — ahead of the holiday on Sunday.

The cauliflower flavor is described as "subtle and derived from Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower," according to a company statement about the April Fool's treat. The inspiration, it seems, came after the veggie has become the go-to, better-for-you substitute in for supermarket staples like pizza, rice, mashed potatoes and more.

"The cauliflower trend is hard to miss — these days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond," said Caitlin Servian, Peeps brand manager. "We thought it was time for Peeps® to get in on the fun."

The candy-veggie hybrid treat may raise eyebrows for some, but Peeps has been known to launch a number of unconventional flavors, like Fruit Punch, Pancakes and Syrup, and seasonal varieties like Pumpkin Spice.

Eager taste-testers, however, won’t have much luck trying the Cauliflower Peeps, the company says.

"While this is just a prank, both brands do firmly believe vegetables and Peeps belong in every bunny's Easter basket (just maybe not in the same package)," Peeps said in a statement.

While the brand seems to have a healthy sense of humor about the fake flavor, there was nothing funny about the brand's struggle to produce its signature marshmallow sweets during the pandemic. The popular candy maker was unable to manufacture its typical Halloween and Christmas products in 2020, after the company was forced to temporarily close down its production earlier in the year because of coronavirus-related shutdowns. Peeps said at the time its decision to close then would allow it to focus on Easter 2021.

