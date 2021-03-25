Expand / Collapse search
Snack Foods
Published

Pepsi, Peeps create marshmallow-flavored soda

Pepsi x Peeps drink will only be available to sweepstakes winners

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Peeps’ return from its months-long hiatus has included a hodgepodge of new products like makeup and cereal. Now, the candy brand is releasing a soda.

On Thursday, Pepsi announced it was partnering with Peeps for a new, limited-edition soda. 

According to the announcement, the Pepsi x Peeps drink "combines the crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor." The soda’s 7.5-ounce mini-cans will come in three colors: pink, blue and yellow, just like Peeps’ signature marshmallow chicks. 

Pepsi announced Thursday that it has partnered with Peeps to release a limited-time marshmallow-flavored soda.

Pepsi announced Thursday that it has partnered with Peeps to release a limited-time marshmallow-flavored soda. (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

The drink will only be available for a limited time, but fans won’t be able to pick up the soda in the grocery store. Instead, they’ll have to enter the companies’ #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes.

Until March 31, fans can post pictures of themselves on Twitter and Instagram "enjoying their favorite springtime activities -- in a safe, socially distant manner," the announcement said. 

Fans should also tag Pepsi and include the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes in their post, to enter.

According to the sweepstakes rules, Pepsi will award 10 grand prizes, which include special edition three-packs of the soda. The company will also award 3,160 first prizes, which will include three cans of the Pepsi x Peeps soda, as well as a five-pack of Peeps marshmallows, the rules said.

The Pepsi x Peeps soda will come in yellow, pink and blue 7.5-ounce cans.

The Pepsi x Peeps soda will come in yellow, pink and blue 7.5-ounce cans. (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing said in a statement. "So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.