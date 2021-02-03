Peeps candies returning for Easter after pandemic forced company to skip Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day

Calm down, Peeps fans. Everything’s going to be OK.

After taking the holiday season off, Peeps announced that it will, in fact, be celebrating Easter this year.

The popular candy did not produce its usual Halloween and Christmas products in 2020, after the company was forced to temporarily shut down production earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Peeps said the decision was made so that the company could focus on fulfilling its orders for Easter in 2021 (Peeps also planned to skip Valentine’s Day 2021 in order to produce its Easter offerings.)

DOUGHNUT SHOP AT DISNEY WORLD SELLING GRILLED CHEESE MADE WITH DOUGHNUT BUN

Fortunately, the decision paid off. The company announced that the "number one non-chocolate Easter candy is making a long-awaited return this Easter season," per a press release from Just Born.

"Peeps is back and better than ever!" wrote Caitlin Sevian, brand manager for Peeps. "We're thrilled to be returning this spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year. For nearly seven decades, Peeps Marshmallow Candy has been a quintessential Easter staple. Each year fans count on the classic Chicks and Bunnies, along with fun new products and partnerships, to add extra Peepsonality at Easter!"

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While the statement only details the company’s plans for the Easter season, it’s likely that Peeps will also return to future holidays. When Just Born announced in September that it would be sitting out Halloween and Christmas in 2020, the company expected seasonal offerings to return for the 2021 Halloween season.